THE widow of the Iban singer who passed away when rushed to the hospital has forgiven the driver of the Perodua Kembara who blocked the ambulance taking her dying husband to the hospital last week.

In a Facebook post, the wife confirmed that the driver’s family member had reached out to her to apologise and she had accepted their apology.

In the image of the screenshots, the family member told her that the driver who blocked the ambulance’s path has “chronic hearing problems.”

“My father did not hear the ambulance siren going off but he did let the ambulance pass him when he saw them using their signal lights behind him

“We just settled the case with the traffic police but even though my father did not do it on purpose, he was still compounded,” they said.

Following the apology, the wife also called for the family to ensure that the driver was equipped with his hearing aid should he need to drive to avoid such an incident from repeating itself.

She also called out those who commented on the duration her husband’s ambulance was blocked, highlighting the importance of time.

“I am a grieving wife now so every second is precious to me. I have two small children aged two and they have never felt the full extent of their father’s love and would not remember their moments with him.

“So please be mindful of your words,” she added.

On Jan 5, a Perodua Kembara was seen not giving way to an ambulance on the way to Sri Aman Hospital in Sarawak at around 3pm, according to a statement by the Sri Aman Police Department.

A viral video showed the Kembara driver giving way to the ambulance carrying Morgan nearly a minute after the ambulance continuously blinked their signal lights to alert the driver.