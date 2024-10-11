Woman’s apartment on fire due to overheating clothes dryer, neighbours quickly help extinguish part of blaze

A Kuala Lumpur woman faced a terrifying ordeal when her apartment caught fire after her clothes dryer overheated, but received plenty of help in the midst of the chaos.

As the fire spread to the side of the unit, with plumes of thick smoke billowing from her window, some of her neighbours came prepared with a water hose in hand - ready to put out the fire, according to a TikTok video by @efa.taifor.

The neighbour tried his best to extinguish the flames from the apartment corridor and most of the flames that crept outside had been put out.

Replying to a comment, Efa said she had the dryer for six years.

In another reply, she said the fire was not completely extinguished when the fire department arrived at the scene.

In another TikTok video, fire fighters were seen outside of the unit, preparing to put out the rest of the fire, shown to be still burning in the unit.

She added that her family members managed to evacuate the unit safely. Only her husband and father-in-law sustained minor burns.

Besides praising the neighbours for their quick action in trying to put out the fire, many users advised unplugging household appliances before heading out or going to sleep.

