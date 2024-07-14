Gold retells story of first paralympic medallist

ACCLAIMED director Adrian Teh is bringing yet another of his compelling stories to the silver screen called Gold, inspired by the first-ever Malaysian paralympic badminton gold medallist Cheah Liek Hou.

Known for paying tribute to national heroes via movies such as Paskal and Malbatt Misi Bakara, Teh explores his possibilities at retelling stories of sports, drama and patriotism.

“Gold incorporates elements designed to evoke a deep sense of national pride. Recreating numerous iconic sports events has been a challenging endeavour. We hope this film will inspire everyone, especially the athletes, motivating them to continue striving,” said Teh who is also the executive producer of the movie.

The movie includes a line-up of well-established actors such as Farid Kamil as Rashid Sidek, Jack Tan as Cheah, Wan Raja as Misbun Sidek, Fabian Loo as Guan Ting and 1990s veteran singer Freddie Ng. Actors Tony Eusoff, Nafiez Zaidi and Ikhram Juhari are set to make a special appearance in the movie.

Gold executive producer and Astro Shaw head Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said: “The story behind his (Cheah) journey to achieve global recognition is compelling to share.”

The movie also features the theme song Kita Pasti Boleh, performed by Kaka Azraff, Daniel Sher and Saint T.F.C and composed by Sher.

Gold depicts the life story of the Malaysian para-badminton champion Cheah as he strives to make a name for himself in the national sports arena. On top of being diagnosed with a nerve disease known as Erb’s Palsy, Cheah also loses his father who was his strongest supporter, leaving him hollow. However, when the world Paralympic event recognised badminton as a sport to be contested in Tokyo, Japan, Cheah rises again with the help of coach and veteran badminton player Rashid.

The movie is now showing in cinemas.