Gosling not happy

ADDRESSING two of the most perplexing Oscar nomination snubs after the Jan 23 announcement, Ryan Gosling curtly said in a statement that “there is no Ken without Barbie.”

On Tuesday, Gosling received an Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category for his role as Ken in Barbie, but Margot Robbie did not receive a best actress nomination for playing Barbie.

The film’s director, Greta Gerwig, also did not receive a nomination in the best director category.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Gosling’s statement read.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie without Gerwig and Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

The nomination snubs for both Gerwig and Robbie were a complete surprise, as the talk in Hollywood strongly projected the duo to receive nominations for the two specific categories.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling continues.

Despite not being nominated in the two sought-after categories, Gerwig received a nod for best adapted screenplay, while Robbie was nominated as one of Barbie’s producers in the best picture category.