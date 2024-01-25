Grande reveals seventh studio album

BREAKING the silence after a four-year hiatus, Ariana Grande sent shockwaves through the music world with the announcement of her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, set to dazzle listeners on March 8.

Grande, a master of suspense, took to social media on Jan 17, unveiling not only the release date but also treating fans to fresh glimpses of the artistic journey that awaits.

The lead single, Yes, And? dropped on Jan 12, a culmination of weeks of tantalising teases throughout December.

Grande, known for her strategic reveals, confirmed the single’s availability just before Christmas, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated musical experience.

In an accompanying video, Grande, though visibly weary, exudes happiness and gratitude. “I’m so tired,“ she confesses. “But I am so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

As fans eagerly await the auditory feast promised by Eternal Sunshine, Grande’s candid glimpse into the album’s final stages only amplifies the anticipation, making March 8 a date circled on every music lover’s calendar.