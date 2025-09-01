Wall paints shape emotional impact of living spaces

Always test colours to see what works best depending on the room, lighting and so on. – ALL PICS BY FREEPIK

THE colours surrounding us do more than just please the eye as they can dramatically influence our emotions, behaviour and even physical

well-being. As we spend more time at home than ever before, the colours splashed on our walls have become increasingly important in shaping our daily experiences. Research shows the human brain is able to react to different colours in distinct ways and are able to trigger the release of various hormones that affect the mood and energy levels. While individual responses can vary based on personal experiences and cultural backgrounds, certain colours consistently evoke specific emotional responses. Breaking down colour spectrum 0 Blue: Productivity booster Often called the most productive colour, blue promotes focus and mental clarity depending on the intensity of the shade. Light blue walls can make a room feel spacious and serene. It is ideal for home offices or study areas. Meanwhile, darker shades of blues add sophistication, maintaining a calm atmosphere. However, too much blue can feel cold or sterile if not balanced with warmer elements.

0 Green: Nature’s neutral Green represents balance and harmony, making it an excellent choice for any room where relaxation is key. Studies show green can reduce eye strain and stress levels, making it ideal for bedrooms or reading nooks. Its association with nature makes it particularly effective in urban homes seeking a connection to the outdoors. 0 Yellow: Happiness maker Yellow stimulates serotonin production, the body’s natural mood lifter. Right for kitchens and dining areas, yellow promotes optimism and social interaction. However, bright shades of yellow can increase anxiety and fatigue when overused. Softer, buttery tones offer benefits without overwhelming the senses. 0 Red: Energy amplifier Red increases heart rate and energy levels, making it a powerful accent colour. While a red dining room can stimulate appetite and conversation, too much red in a bedroom might interfere with sleep. The fluctuation in how the colour is able to dramatically change one’s mood means red has to be used strategically, particularly in spaces meant to encourage activity or passion. 0 Purple: Creative catalyst Associated with luxury and creativity, purple can transform a space into an inspiring sanctuary. Light lavender promotes relaxation while deeper shades of purples add drama and sophistication. It is particularly effective in meditation rooms or creative spaces. 0 White: Clean slate The most common colour in households, white is a neutral colour and it reflects light. When used as wall paint, white makes spaces feel larger and cleaner. They can promote mental clarity but might feel stark without texture or warm accents. Modern designers often use white as a canvas for colourful furniture and artwork.