THE colours surrounding us do more than just please the eye as they can dramatically influence our emotions, behaviour and even physical
well-being. As we spend more time at home than ever before, the colours splashed on our walls have become increasingly important in shaping our daily experiences.
Research shows the human brain is able to react to different colours in distinct ways and are able to trigger the release of various hormones that affect the mood and energy levels. While individual responses can vary based on personal experiences and cultural backgrounds, certain colours consistently evoke specific emotional responses.
Breaking down colour spectrum
0 Blue: Productivity booster
Often called the most productive colour, blue promotes focus and mental clarity depending on the intensity of the shade. Light blue walls can make a room feel spacious and serene. It is ideal for home offices or study areas. Meanwhile, darker shades of blues add sophistication, maintaining a calm atmosphere. However, too much blue can feel cold or sterile if not balanced with warmer elements.
0 Green: Nature’s neutral
Green represents balance and harmony, making it an excellent choice for any room where relaxation is key. Studies show green can reduce eye strain and stress levels, making it ideal for bedrooms or reading nooks. Its association with nature makes it particularly effective in urban homes seeking a connection to the outdoors.
0 Yellow: Happiness maker
Yellow stimulates serotonin production, the body’s natural mood lifter. Right for kitchens and dining areas, yellow promotes optimism and social interaction. However, bright shades of yellow can increase anxiety and fatigue when overused. Softer, buttery tones offer benefits without overwhelming the senses.
0 Red: Energy amplifier
Red increases heart rate and energy levels, making it a powerful accent colour. While a red dining room can stimulate appetite and conversation, too much red in a bedroom might interfere with sleep. The fluctuation in how the colour is able to dramatically change one’s mood means red has to be used strategically, particularly in spaces meant to encourage activity or passion.
0 Purple: Creative catalyst
Associated with luxury and creativity, purple can transform a space into an inspiring sanctuary. Light lavender promotes relaxation while deeper shades of purples add drama and sophistication. It is particularly effective in meditation rooms or creative spaces.
0 White: Clean slate
The most common colour in households, white is a neutral colour and it reflects light. When used as wall paint, white makes spaces feel larger and cleaner. They can promote mental clarity but might feel stark without texture or warm accents. Modern designers often use white as a canvas for colourful furniture and artwork.
Practical applications for every room
Choose colours based on the room’s primary purpose. For living rooms which often become a hub for family gatherings, warm tones such as soft terracotta or sage green encourage conversation and comfort. For formal living rooms, sophisticated navy or elegant greens create an impressive atmosphere.
In bedrooms, opt for sleep-friendly colours such as soft blues for better sleep quality, gentle greens for stress reduction, muted purples for relaxation and warm beiges for comfort. Productivity-enhancing colours that work well in the home office include light blue, pale green, soft yellow and the standard white.
Meanwhile for the kitchen, appetite-friendly colours are usually warm yellows, soft oranges and light greens.
Choosing colours
0 Consider natural light
Northern-facing rooms benefit from warmer colours to counteract cool light while southern-facing rooms can handle cooler tones.
0 Test before committing
Paint large swatches on different walls and observe them throughout the day as lighting changes.
0 All about flow
Choose colours that transition smoothly from room to room for a cohesive feel.
0 Factor in existing elements
Consider the room’s furniture, flooring and fixtures when selecting wall colours.
0 Use 60-30-10 rule
Apply the main colour to 60% of the room, a secondary colour to 30% and an accent colour to 10%.
Beyond these tips, keep in mind personal preference plays a more crucial role in how colours affect each individual person’s mood. The colour psychology is more of a valuable guideline rather than a universal guideline as everyone is different and there is no one glove that fits us all.