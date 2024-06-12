Infinite returns to KL for 15th anniversary concert

K-POP group Infinite is back in Malaysia as a full group for the first time in 12 years with its 15th Anniversary Limited Edition Concert Tour that will take place on Feb 22, 2025 at Mega Star Arena KL.

Following sold-out shows in Seoul, the tour has generated global excitement, with stops planned in cities such as Taipei, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.

Fans can look forward to a spectacular evening of live performances, featuring iconic hits like Be Mine, The Chaser, Bad and Destiny, alongside new tracks. With its choreography, powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Infinite promises an unforgettable experience.

The tour marks a celebration of the group’s music and gratitude to fans for their support over the years. Each member – Sung-kyu, Dong-woo, Woo-hyun, Sung-yeol, L and Seong-jong – is ready to make this concert a memorable event for everyone in attendance.

Having won over 30 major awards, such as Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, and a Bonsang Award at the Seoul Music Awards, Infinite remains one of K-pop’s most influential groups.

Organised by AllStar Sports and managed by Star Planet, tickets will be available from Dec 13.