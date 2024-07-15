Infinite’s leader solo Asia Tour in Malaysia

KIM SUNG-KYU, the leader of the K-pop group Infinite, thrilled the boy band’s fandom Inspirit with the announcement of his upcoming solo Asia Tour, starting with two nights in Kuala Lumpur (KL) as his first stop.

Organised by D-show, with Offbeat and 43 as promoters, the 2024 Kim Sung Kyu Concert [LV3: Let’s Vacay] Asia Tour is scheduled for Aug 10 at 8pm and Aug 11 at 4pm, taking place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Inspirit in Malaysia will have the privilege of being the first to experience the tour, marking Kim’s first visit to the country in 11 years and his debut solo performance here.

With [LV3: Let’s Vacay], Kim continues his solo tour after [LV2: Like Your Vibes] last year and [LV1: Light & Voice] in 2022. It is definitely an occasion not to be missed for his fans.

Kim debuted in 2010 as the leader of Infinite with their first mini album First Invasion, including the lead single Come Back Again, which cemented their reputation in the second-generation of K-pop. He has since had a successful, multifaceted career through music, films, TV shows, musicals and hosting.

After completing military service in 2020, Kim jumped back into the scene with a three-day Shine Encore solo concert in Seoul, appearances in shows and musicals and the release of his third mini album Inside Me.

Since his debut solo mini album Another Me in 2012, he has released one studio album and five mini albums to date.

Tickets will be available from Wednesday with prices ranging from RM588 to RM788.