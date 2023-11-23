Inside Out 2 trailer breaks records

PREPARE for an exhilarating journey into the depths of the human mind as Disney and Pixar unveil the much anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2. The initial glimpse into this animated spectacle marked a historic moment for Disney, achieving the largest animated trailer launch in the company’s history.

In a whirlwind 24 hours, the trailer, which transports audiences back into the adolescent world of Riley grappling with newfound emotions, amassed an impressive 157 million views, surpassing the previous record set by Frozen 2 in 2019.

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter expressed excitement over the overwhelming response, emphasising that the original film’s exploration of emotions paved the way for a vast and intricate narrative in the sequel. Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 expands the imaginative universe, introducing fresh emotions that promise to captivate audiences.

Docter commended the team for their exceptional work, highlighting the expansion of the emotional landscape and the introduction of new characters. With gratitude for the positive reception, he eagerly anticipates the film’s theatrical release next June, inviting everyone to delve into the cinematic journey.

A major draw for fans lies in the introduction of a novel emotion, Anxiety, voiced by the talented Maya Hawke. This orange-hued, endearing character joins the stellar cast, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Inside Out 2 is set to enchant audiences exclusively in theatres next June. Brace yourselves for a cinematic experience that delves into the complexities of emotions and promises a sequel that goes beyond expectations.