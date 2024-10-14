Irish rock band The Script to rock Kuala Lumpur next year

IRISH rock band The Script is performing in Kuala Lumpur next year, as part of its Satellites World Tour at the Mega Star Arena KL on Feb 9 at 8pm.

Known for its anthemic pop-rock sound and heartfelt lyrics, songs by The Script have catchy melodies, driving rhythms and powerful vocals, often exploring themes of love, loss and personal growth.

Most recently, the band released its latest album Satellites in August, paying tribute to its late bandmate Mark Sheehan, with cover art featuring the band alongside a hooded figure, symbolising his enduring spirit.

With over 10 billion streams and 12 million album sales, The Script is ready to return bigger, bolder and more passionate than ever with its Satellites World Tour.

The upcoming concert will celebrate both the album and the band’s remarkable legacy, while looking ahead to an exciting future. It will mark the band’s return to Malaysia since 2015.

Fans can expect to hear timeless hits like Breakeven, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Hall of Fame and Superheroes, alongside new tracks like Both Ways and At Your Feet.

Fans can also expect intimate moments, high-energy performances and surprises as the show promises a concert experience like no other, blending heart-stopping emotion with exhilarating energy.

Jointly organised by Midas Promotions and Star Planet, tickets are priced from RM198 onwards and will be available for sale on Saturday.