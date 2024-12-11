PART of the ‘Big Four’ of the Seattle grunge scene, Alice In Chains (AIC) drew much critical acclaim for its debut Facelift. Commercial success duly arrived with the second album – Dirt – which scaled to the very top of the US Album Charts.

Tragedy struck when lead singer, Layne Staley, passed on in 2002 forcing the band to go on hiatus. Jerry Cantrell, the band’s incredibly gifted six-stringer, had already tried his hand at going solo with Boggy Depot in 1998, which led many fans to recognise that he was the creative genius behind AIC.

Though AIC did reform with a new singer and continues to tour, Cabtrell has regularly branched out on his own. I Want Blood is his latest solo outing and features a stellar list of guest musicians, including Duff Mackagan (Guns N Roses), Mike Bordin (Faith No More) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica).

But far from being a glorified jam session, Cantrell and friends get down to business of bringing some quality tunes to life. The songs do not stray far from the AIC template of dirge-like riffs and mournful vocals but it is done to great effect. Given Cantrell’s vocal stylings are very much reminiscent of the late Staley’s singing, it does make one wonder why AIC did not just carry on with Cantrell at the helm. This can be heard on lead music video, Vilified, featuring Trujillo on bass, the track contains the rain-like harmonies that is an AIC hallmark.

Underpinning the songs are Cantrell’s multi-layered riffs, giving each track nuance and depth that only a seasoned industry veteran can. On Off The Rails, Cantrell unleashes a siren wail of a guitar solo that teeters on the edge of greatness while on Afterglow he reins it in with a simple chugging riff designed to let the music flow without over-the-top histrionics.

The title rack is a particular standout as Cantrell steps on the groove pedal and sways with a vigour of a musician half his age. To say it rocks is an understatement. Be prepared to shake that money maker upon hearing this spill out of the speakers.

There is a lots to like on this album. Good songs, great musicianship and for some, a time capsule back to the 90s when the Seattle sound ruled the airwaves. The musical landscape may have changed but there is no denying the quality of songwriting on I Want Blood. Released on Oct 18, the album can be enjoyed on all streaming platforms.