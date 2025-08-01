Super Junior D&E mark its return with fun, energetic performances

Donghae (left) and Eunhyuk has been active as a group since 2011.

THE duo of Super Junior D&E was in town last weekend, performing at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur. In conjunction with its World Tour: Eclipse, the duo played for over 4,000 fans. Members Donghae and Eunhyuk, who previously performed in Kuala Lumpur, made a memorable return as they captivated fans with tunes from their latest mini-album Inevitable. The concert was themed around the concept of the eclipse, meant to represent the pair’s different yet complemented personalities.

Good mixture Throughout the evening, fans were treated to a medley of hits from the pair’s illustrious discography. Although the concert was in support of D&E’s mini album, the pair did not abandon its roots. The setlist featured over 24 tracks, including offerings from D&E’s early days, giving fans a complete experience. The evening highlights were performances of fan favourites such as Oppa, Oppa + Can You Feel It?, Growing Pains and Bout You. In a surprising turn, D&E even allowed each other to shine individually. Both Donghae and Eunhyuk took turns mounting hits from their individual and Super Junior catalogues. Donghae blew the crowd away when he performed California Love and One More Chance while Eunhyuk charmed audiences during the set of Be and I Think I.

Elevating standard The duo’s strong stage presence can be attributed to a few factors. The production on stage, for one, played to D&E’s strength as artistes. Stage effects, such as the lighting, fog and haze as well as projection mapping, complemented the duo’s energetic dancing skills and the upbeat nature of its catalogue. D&E’s striking costumes on stage was an artistic delight too, bringing out the individual colours in the numbers. Aside from the theatrical aspect, the duo thrived in connecting with fans. When Donghae and Eunhyuk were not performing, they made time to connect with fans on a personal level. The duo’s charm, wit and humorous skits served as an instrument to break the ice and emotional barrier. The personal touch was further enhanced with exclusive announcements. During the concert, Eunhyuk announced he would be releasing his debut album this year. He also dished out Super Junior’s future endeavours, noting the group plan to visit Malaysia again once it completes the upcoming album.

Acceptable back-up Given that Donghae was unwell for a few days, the 38-year-old singer relied on backing tracks for support. While he could be heard singing, his voice was overshadowed by the pre-recorded vocals in some of the evening’s early performances. It, however, was not much of a disturbance as his live vocals eventually shined through. Fans could hear the strength and vulnerability in his voice in the later performances. This was particularly evident when he performed I Try, Rose and One More Chance. His reliance on the backing tracks can be overlooked as he also compensated through his dancing. Not one time throughout the evening did Donghae miss a step.