Kelava churns out halal, HACCP-certified plant-based ice cream

KELAVA Ice Cream is setting out new milestones and standards by being halal and HACCP-certified, making it accessible to the local consumers at large.

With a vision to widen the distribution to a global level, CEO and founder Azlan Shah Alladin believes the demand for plant-based ice cream can only grow bigger as dairy alternative milks are increasingly being normalised with game-changing, innovative offerings in the market and consumers opting-in for healthy or sustainability reasons.

From humble beginnings of a home kitchen to serving up plant-based ice cream nationwide, Kelava Ice Cream, now under Berjaya group, has been an early pioneer of dairy alternative frozen dessert in Malaysia since 2017.

Using coconut milk as the base of the ice cream and the finest plant-based ingredients, Kelava is a portmanteau of the words “kelapa” (coconut) and “love” – a reflection of the care and attention that is put into every scoop.

The result – a smooth and creamy indulgence that also caters to those with lactose intolerance, anyone seeking for a sustainable lifestyle, and of course, vegans.

The ice cream features a variety of premium classic flavours and local-inspired creations such as the Salted Gula Melaka (best-seller), Onde-onde, Coffee Latte, Wild Berries, Chocolate and Vanilla. Recently Kelava’s Oat Series debuted at event pop-ups and has been well-received by the community.

Kelava is available at Aeon nationwide, selected Village Grocers, partnering outlets and is also listed on Grab Food for delivery. The brand also offers attractive packages for corporate events, brand activations, weddings and more.