Fashion event saw country’s most fashionable personalities embrace being different

STRUTTING the patterned carpet in the most elaborate (some would say, camp) ensembles, the local fashion fraternity gathered for a soiree, spotlighting up and coming local talents while celebrating freedom of expression through maximalism. The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards 2024 (KLFA 2024), held in the city last Friday, set the stage for the future of fashion in Malaysia by honouring veteran and emerging fashion movers.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week founder Andrew Tan said: “The KLFA 2024 was not just a celebration of achievements but a showcase of our ever-evolving fashion industry. We saw how maximalism is redefining boundaries, inspiring creativity and shaping what the future holds for Malaysian and global fashion.” Indeed, the local fashion scene has come a long way – it is bolder with a deafening sense of individualism with every attendee embracing their eccentricity via their interpretation of maximalism. One such example was content creator Nandini who was styled by Behati creative director Kel Wen – the former stunned in a statement, albeit camp, ensemble called the Mala dress.