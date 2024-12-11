STRUTTING the patterned carpet in the most elaborate (some would say, camp) ensembles, the local fashion fraternity gathered for a soiree, spotlighting up and coming local talents while celebrating freedom of expression through maximalism.
The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards 2024 (KLFA 2024), held in the city last Friday, set the stage for the future of fashion in Malaysia by honouring veteran and emerging fashion movers.
Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week founder Andrew Tan said: “The KLFA 2024 was not just a celebration of achievements but a showcase of our ever-evolving fashion industry. We saw how maximalism is redefining boundaries, inspiring creativity and shaping what the future holds for Malaysian and global fashion.”
Indeed, the local fashion scene has come a long way – it is bolder with a deafening sense of individualism with every attendee embracing their eccentricity via their interpretation of maximalism. One such example was content creator Nandini who was styled by Behati creative director Kel Wen – the former stunned in a statement, albeit camp, ensemble called the Mala dress.
The Mala dress, an ode to the Indian culture, is an over-the-top piece made of 1000 fresh flowers (orchids, chrysanthemums and roses) imported from India, hand-stitched on a banarasi brocade black dress. Many (read: netizens) deemed the look “not fashionable” simply because it does not fit the bill of conventional beauty but they forget fashion is not just playing dress up and looking pretty.
Fashion is expressive and not always meant to be “acceptable” – it is political, impactful and it makes a statement. The Mala dress was just one example of what Jiman Casablancas, a local fashion icon and writer who was given a tribute at KLFA 2024 after his passing, preached over the years – “dare to be different”.
That is exactly what these local fashion movers, who were awarded in the event, were entrusted to do – to make bold choices and to keep the Malaysian fashion discourse going until we are rubbing shoulders with the big dogs.
2024 FASHION TRAILBLAZERS:
• Emerging Womenswear Designer: Ghostboy
• Fashion Photographer of the Year: Nelson Chong
• Emerging Menswear Designer: Shals
• Hairstylist of the Year: Cody Chua
• Fashion Business Leader: Rizman Ruzaini
• Most Fashionable Male Personality: Awal Ashaari
• Fashion Innovation Impact: Behati
• Makeup Artist of the Year: Sahir Sabri
• Streetstyle Designer: Bev C
• Positive Change: Bungkus
• Excellence in Gender-Inclusive Design: MasyadiMansoor
• Male Model of the Year: Ridzman Zidaine
• Fashion Tribute: Jiman Casablancas
• Most Fashionable Female Personality: Scha Alyahya
• Menswear Designer: Fairuz Ramdan
• Female Model of the Year: Suganya
• Fashion Most Influential: Abu Sahaef Hamza
• Fashion Stylist of the Year: Johan Kassim
• Womenswear Designer: Tangoo
• Fashion Icon of the Year: Nazreem Musa
• Brand of the Year: Rizman Ruzaini