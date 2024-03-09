Korean rap-rock band announces first concert in M’sia

SOUTH korean rap-rock band N.Flying has announced its 2024 N.Flying Live Hide-out concert tour, marking the group’s first performance in Malaysia on Dec 1. This tour is significant as it introduces N.Flying as a four-member band following the retirement of Seo Dong-sung and Cha Hun.

Formed in 2013 under FNC Entertainment, N.Flying, short for “New Flying”, represents the band’s exploration into a new musical era. The current lineup includes leader, vocalist and rapper Lee Seung-hyub, guitarist Cha Hun, drummer Kim Jae-hyun, vocalist Yoo Hwe-seung and bassist Seo.