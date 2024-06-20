Korean TV fare to look out for

JUNE 2024 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for K-drama enthusiasts, with a lineup of highly anticipated shows.

Featuring notable actors and gripping storylines, these new dramas promise to keep you entertained. If you are a fan of K-dramas, your “to-watch” list is about to get longer with these exciting releases.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Premiere date: June 3 on tvN/Netflix

Starring: Song Seung-Heon, Oh Yeon-Seo

In this thrilling action drama, a scammer, a hacker, a fighter and a driver team up to steal illegal money from the rich. This dynamic group uses their unique skills to redistribute wealth. The series is a sequel to the 2018 heist drama The Player, continuing the high-stakes adventures.

Hierarchy

Premiere date: June 7 on Netflix

Starring: Roh Jeong-Eui, Laa Chae-Min

This drama follows a group of students at Jooshin High School, an exclusive private school for the elite’s children. The story explores themes of love, friendship, and revenge, starting with the arrival of Kang-Ha, a transfer student who disrupts the established order among the students.

My Sweet Mobster

Premiere date: June 12 on Viki/Netflix

Starring: Uhm Tae-Goo, Han Sun-Hwa

This romance drama features an unexpected pairing between Go Eun-Ha and Seo Ji-Hwan. Eun-Ha, known as Mini Sister, runs a popular YouTube channel for kids. Ji Hwan, a reformed gangster, is starting a new life and helping other gangs change their ways. Their paths cross, and romance blossoms as they get to know each other.

Miss Night and Day

Premiere date: June 15 on Netflix

Starring: Lee Jung-Eun, Jung Eun-Ji

Lee Mi-Jin has been struggling to find a good job. One day, she mysteriously wakes up as a 50-year-old woman and decides to make the best of it. By day, she works as an intern for a strict prosecutor and at night, she returns to her 20-year-old body. This one is for all the fantasy comedy lovers out there.

Scandal

Premiere date: June 17 on KBS

Starring: Han Chae-Young, Choi Woong, Han Bo-Reum

This mystery drama follows Moon Jeong-In (Han Chae-Young), a woman who wants to own the world. Born Moon Kyung-Sook, she marries the wealthy Baek Dong-Ho and seizes his assets before disappearing and changing her name. She later becomes the CEO of Jeong In Entertainment, starting a new life of wealth and power. However, she soon becomes entangled with rising actor Seo Jin-Ho (Choi Woong), who uncannily resembles her first love.

DNA Lover

Premiere date: June 22 on TV Chosun

Starring: Choi Si-Won, Jung In-Sun

So-Jin, a researcher, believes that genes hold the key to finding true love. Determined to find her genetic match, she meets Yeon-Woo, an ob/gyn struggling to maintain relationships. He ends up breaking up each time. So-Jin also has her firefighter friend Kang Hoon, who is always ready to help her. – Hallyubeat