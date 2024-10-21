Langsuir’s latest EP is Malaysian-flavoured metal at its best

BEGINNING life in the early 90s with a vision of elevating local black or death metal beyond mere aping of Western contemporaries, Langsuir has continued with its vision mission of creating metal with a distinctive local flavour.

Mining the fertile ground of Malay culture, Langsuir was mistakenly labelled as right-wing nationalists, when all it was doing was creating a rich tapestry of music based on local folklore.

The latest EP contains five blistering tracks that stays true to its original mission statement. Not only are all the tracks fully in Bahasa Malaysia but the use of local horror film samples as well as celebrating local joget rhythms exemplifies this. The former is used to great effect as a chilling intro to Pontianak II while the latter is skillfully used in Saka Harimau Jadian withut ever falling into parody.

What is pleasing about this EP is the fat bass licks that give proceedings a well-rounded sound, when the low-end is always seemingly the missing component in many extreme metal recordings, domestic or otherwise. From the galloping bass of opener of Engkar to the closing number Serapah Buang Pengaruh Jahat, the four strings play a huge part in giving the tunes a warm, fuzzy analogue quality.