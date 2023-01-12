Last day for Samsonite in 3D billboard

Samsonite Minter collection comes alive in 3D at Pavillion ELITE and CuBIg, KLCC Junction.

Today is the last day to have an experience with Samsonite’s Minter Collection on 3D billboards. The campaign ran from November 1 to Nov 30, this year.

The bags add a touch of luxury and sophistication and come in three colours: ivory, red, and navy, finished with sleek lines from the fine vertical grooves and curves of the aluminium trimming.

The collection comes in 3 sizes: 55cm, 69 cm, and 75 cm, priced at RM1,659, RM1,829, and RM1,999, respectively. For more information on the collection, visit www.samsonite.com.my