A day after Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launched with numerous issues, developer Aspyr Media was forced to put out a statement on social media on March 15.

“At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser,” the statement read.

Though the team acknowledged the server issues, those that bought the game were enraged how the developers conveniently did not acknowledge the other issues, such as framerate lag, missing audio and poor performance.

The Aspyr team also notes that they are working at resolving the issues mentioned in the statement.

On Steam, Battlefront Classic Collection is listed with the “overwhelmingly negative” tag due to the user reviews, where only 19% of the 5,529 reviews are positive. The dismal launch of the collection is part of Aspyr’s growing list of failures.

Last year, the studio was delivered a class action lawsuit by Star Wars fans over a cancelled expansion to Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II.

On the same day that the collection launched, Aspyr was removed from developing the Knights of the Old Republic remake by its parent company Embracer Group after stakeholders, including Disney, were reportedly disappointed with the presentation they were shown late last year.