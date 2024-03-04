Leave logic behind

MADAME Web is the kind of movie that makes you question if you have stumbled into a parallel universe where logic took a permanent vacation.

From its convoluted plot to its over-the-top action sequences, every moment of this film is a testament to the sheer audacity of its creators.

But here is the kicker, it is so bad that it is actually kind of fun — in a cult classic way.

Plot twists that defy all reason

The plot or lack thereof, starts with a classic tale of betrayal in the jungles of Peru, where there are mystical spiders with strange magical healing properties and a protagonist who gains incredible psychic powers after a close shave with the Grim Reaper.

If you add a villain who can peek into the future and whose decision-making process tells him random acts of murder are the best course of action, audiences will be forgiven for scratching their collective skulls in bewilderment.