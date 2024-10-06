PETALING JAYA: “Levitating” singer Dua Lipa has added a second date to the her Kuala Lumpur tour following the overwhelming response of her sold out pre-sale tickets at 11am today for her first show scheduled on November 23 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

According to concert organiser Live Nation, the pop star will be performing the second show at the same location on November 24, The Star reported.

The three-time Grammy winner is scheduled to perform her first show in the capital city as part of her world tour supporting the release of her new album, Radical Optimism.

Kuala Lumpur is part of the Asia leg in her world tour.

Other Asian countries include Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok and Seoul.

Dua Lipa released her debut album in 2017 with hits such as New Rules and One Kiss then in 2020, she released Future Nostalgia at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic giving fans hits such as iconic track Levitating, Don’t Start Now and Physical.

Future Nostalgia received widespread critical acclaim, ranked third in the Billboard 200 chart for 215 weeks as well as winning the Grammy’s Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021.

The 29 year old musician’s recent album “Radical Optimism” had currently reached no.1 in 11 countries after debuting in May featuring lead single “Houdini” which topped Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart.



