Local rock group Neon returns with single Biar

ALTERNATIVE rock band Neon has released its latest single Biar, marking a new musical chapter as the group ventures into song production for the first time.

Combining elements of modern rock with spiritual themes, Biar is about spiritual repentance upon experiencing heartbreak.

“Biar is a rather heavy song, but very close to the character and style of Neon’s music. We experimented a lot for this song and that is why the recording took more than two months.

“The efforts and difficulties we encountered made the success of this song more meaningful and we are more enthusiastic to continue working,” said member Adam Svl.

He hopes Biar will introduce the local band to more listeners regionally and internationally.

“We hope Neon can attract more new music listeners through Biar, in addition to giving Malaysian music fans a fresher and more modern piece. We are also determined to elevate the local arts, introducing it to music lovers not only in Malaysia, but also in Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia,” he said.