Local rock group Neon returns with single Biar

ALTERNATIVE rock band Neon has released its latest single Biar, marking a new musical chapter as the group ventures into song production for the first time.
Combining elements of modern rock with spiritual themes, Biar is about spiritual repentance upon experiencing heartbreak.
“Biar is a rather heavy song, but very close to the character and style of Neon’s music. We experimented a lot for this song and that is why the recording took more than two months.
“The efforts and difficulties we encountered made the success of this song more meaningful and we are more enthusiastic to continue working,” said member Adam Svl.
He hopes Biar will introduce the local band to more listeners regionally and internationally.
“We hope Neon can attract more new music listeners through Biar, in addition to giving Malaysian music fans a fresher and more modern piece. We are also determined to elevate the local arts, introducing it to music lovers not only in Malaysia, but also in Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia,” he said.
Founded in 2017, Neon comprises six members, namely Boy (vocalist), Naim Sapuan, Shafique Shariff,
Adam Svl, Azuad Abdullah and Danial Firdaus.
The band rose to fame after releasing their debut song Cinta Yang Telah Mati. It gained massive traction and was frequently played on radio, even garnering over 1.1 million views on YouTube.
Since then, the band has built a following for its unique approach to alternative rock, combining pop, ballad, jazz and experimental sounds.
It aims to continue producing rock music that blends modern and alternative elements to create a unique experience for listeners.