Lotus’s Malaysia spreads Ramadan joy with charity cookout

Additionally, 100 children from Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rumah Pusat Pengasih Warga Prihatin and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ehsan Ash-Shakur were invited to the Lotus’s Kajang outlet for a special evening of fun with the popular locally animated siblings Omar & Hana , followed by iftar and Maghrib prayers at Surau Saujana Impian.

The cookout, held at Lotus’s Kajang in collaboration with long-time charity partner Food Aid Foundation, provided hot iftar meals for 600 Kajang community members. This was made possible by over 60 volunteers from Lotus’s and Food Aid Foundation.

EMBRACING the spirit of Ramadan, Lotus’s Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) hosted its fourth annual #KitakanJiran Ramadan cookout. This initiative, part of its ongoing Senyuman Paling Bernilai campaign, focused on aiding vulnerable communities by providing nutritious iftar meals and basic necessities.

“Ramadan is a good time that inspires reflection and the act of giving. Through sadaqah and the preparation of these iftar meals, we continue to bring smiles to vulnerable communities, ensuring their access towards nutritious food. It is incredibly rewarding to see our colleagues and brand partners unite to share this spirit of kindness and contribute essential support to ease the upcoming Ramadan and Raya preparations,” said Lotus’s Malaysia corporate services executive director Azliza Azmel.

Lotus’s also organised activities featuring Omar & Hana at its Kajang mall area. The children participated in interactive sessions with the beloved characters, a video games session as well as arts and crafts activities.

“I am grateful for the diverse support from our brand partners and mall tenants, who have generously provided products, vouchers and tokens, amounting to over RM42,600. The 500 beneficiaries will receive essential groceries and drinks, while each invited child from the two homes will be treated to a RM50 Lotus’s voucher, RM150 discount vouchers from Bata, arcade tokens from Playland and Omar & Hana merchandise, along with the groceries and drinks.”

Lotus’s extended its #KitakanJiran Ramadan activities with a month-long donation drive, uniting with various brand partners to contribute essential goods. An estimated RM250,000 worth of fresh whole chickens, staple commodities, beverages, confectionery and sauces were distributed to 16,000 individuals at 40 mosques across Peninsular Malaysia.

Additionally, Lotus’s launched its Senyuman Paling Bernilai Ramadan-Raya 2025 campaign in February. Customers can enjoy up to 50% discounts on 4,500 items across various categories, participate in Raya World events at 32 Lotus’s outlets, shop affordable Rahmah apparel ranging from RM35 to RM89 at 53 outlets and stand a chance to win over RM1 million in prizes through the Tap-Tap Ketupat Game and the My Debit Syiokkk Raya campaign.

For information on Lotus’s Malaysia’s Senyuman Paling Bernilai Ramadan-Raya 2025 campaign, visit https://www.facebook.com/LotussMalaysia.