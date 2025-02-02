MALAYSIA’S Dr Shalini Devi Ramachandran has clinched two awards at the Mrs World 2024 pageant held in Las Vegas.

Representing the nation as Mrs Malaysia World 2024, Shalini won the prestigious Best Costume Award and Mrs World Ambassador Award at the event on Jan 30.

She captivated the judges with her stunning national costume, aptly named “Puteri Membara Malaysia”.

A true showstopper, the costume featured an extraordinary 105-metre-long train, the longest ever created for a national costume, which has earned an official entry in the Malaysian Book of Records.

Designed by Saran Anak Lagong from Sarawak, the vibrant red and black ensemble drew inspiration from Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage. It beautifully incorporated intricate batik and songket motifs, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design elements.

Shalini is also now Mrs World Ambassador 2024. Expressing pride in the achievement, Mrs Malaysia World Sdn Bhd national director Datin Harveen Kaur, praised Shalini’s remarkable accomplishment on the international stage.

Shalini, 37, a medical doctor from Selangor, runs a clinic with her husband, Dr Yuveneswara Murti, also 37.

Meanwhile, the coveted Mrs World 2024 title was awarded to South African attorney Tshego Gaelae, with Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda named first runner-up and Thailand’s Ploy Panperm securing second runner-up.

Founded in 1984, Mrs World is the first international beauty pageant dedicated exclusively to married women, celebrating beauty, grace and accomplishments beyond traditional pageantry. – Bernama