Mark Malaysia Day with ‘Equatorial Love Songs’ concert

IN honour of Malaysia Day, the “Equatorial Love Songs – A Special Malaysia Day Celebration” concert is a one-of-a-kind experience that weaves together music, memory and Malaysian identity through the voices of three of Malaysia’s most beloved singer-songwriters, namely Rynn Lim, A-Bin (Fang Jiong Bin) and Vchuan Tan.

At the heart of this performance, which will be held at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on Sept 16 at 6pm, lies a poetic narrative shaped by the equatorial essence of Malaysia’s ever-shifting weather. From blazing heat to monsoon seasons – the show unfolds in four deeply evocative chapters: Beginnings, Growth, Conflict and Reflection. Each chapter parallels the rhythms of nature with the phases of life and creation, offering a soulful exploration of love, loss, resilience and belonging.

The concert offers a opportunity to witness these three distinct musical voices come together as one. Lim, the celebrated voice from Sarawak, is known for his emotionally rich ballads and warm lyrical style. His notable hits include Porting, Melody, In the Rain, and Gong Ti Bei.

A-Bin, hailing from Penang, brings a raw, expressive power to the stage, delivering songs that speak directly to the heart, such as Bad Guy, Wind, Regret, and I’m Not God.

Finally, Tan, the gifted songwriter and producer from Sabah, infuses the performance with melodic sensitivity and lyrical resonance that have made his works beloved across Asia. His best-known songs include Good Bye Alone, Lan Hao Ren, and All Is Love. He is also the creative force behind numerous Mandarin pop hits, having composed songs for top artistes including Rainie Yang’s Longing For, Della Ding Dang’s I Love Him (a beloved KTV classic), and Jerry Yan’s I Will Love You. To date, he has written over 200 songs for various prominent singers across the Chinese music scene.

Together, these three artistes create a concert experience that celebrates the richness of Malaysian talent and the bonds that unite us as a nation. Ticket prices will be on sale from July 1 and are priced at RM128–RM588.