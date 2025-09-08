Tiara made out of 18k white gold, features 16.39 carats of natural diamonds

MISS Universe Malaysia Organisation (Mumo) has unveiled its official crown ahead of its Miss Universe Malaysia gala night this year, revealing the Eternal Blossom in partnership with A Vintage Collezione. The revelation took place at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Autograph Collection, which saw participation from Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 Sandra Lim, Mumo chairperson Datin Seri Livonia Ricky Guing and national director Charissa Chong and A Vintage Collezione managing director Datuk Angela Ngoo. A Vintage Collezione, local based jeweller, designed the Eternal Blossom, blending timeless charm with contemporary artistry. Inspired by Miss Universe Malaysia 2025’s theme “Redefining Your Journey”, the crown captures the moment when a woman embraces her strength and individuality. Each curve takes root from the image of trees and their growing nature, while each stone is designed to highlight her presence, ultimately standing as a symbol of resilience, confidence and empowerment.

The crown is made out of 18k white gold and is 59mm in height, 140mm in width and 130mm in depth. Its intricate structure features 16.39 carats of natural diamonds for their clarity and inner fire, symbolising growth shaped under pressure. “The greatest crown a woman can ever wear is the confidence to be herself, fully and unapologetically. With this design, we sought to capture that essence for the woman who will wear it. We are honoured to collaborate with Mumo and proud to see our work become part of Malaysia’s story,” said Ngoo. The winner of this year’s Miss Universe Malaysia will carry the crown and represent Malaysia on the global stage at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand.