Miss World Kebaya celebrates traditional glamour

Highlighting elegance, cultural significance of heritage attire

China’s Yao (centre) stuns in light blue, flanked by Kazakhstan’s Kassymova (left) in dark blue and pink, and Syria’s Zainab Alkabbani in soft pink. Together, they embody the beauty, heritage and diversity celebrated at the Miss World Kebaya 2024. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF MMK

THE World Kebaya Festival 2024 reached its dazzling pinnacle on Nov 29 at the Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, Genting Highlands. This event, part of a 10-day festival celebrating the rich heritage of the kebaya, brought together culture, glamour and empowerment, marking a triumphant moment in Malaysia’s cultural calendar. The Genting Highlands segment served as the grand stage for the highly anticipated Miss World Kebaya Grand Finale, where contestants from around the globe competed to showcase not only their beauty but also the artistry and cultural significance of the kebaya.

China beauty Ariel Peiyu Yao emerged as the evening’s champion, impressing the judges with her poise, elegance and dedication to promoting cultural heritage. Yao also earned the Miss Body Beautiful title, adding to her impressive list of accolades. The evening was a glamorous affair, with participants hailing from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Russia and Syria, among others. Kazakhstan’s Rauan Kassymova and Syria’s Zainab Alkabbani claimed second and third places, respectively, while Malaysia’s very own Siti Nur Afifah Zafirah secured a commendable fourth position.

The pageant also celebrated diverse achievements, with special titles like Most Elegant Queen, Most Friendly Queen and Most Catwalk Queen, further highlighting the individuality and talents of the participants. It was a celebration of unity and cultural pride, capturing the essence of the kebaya as a timeless symbol of elegance and heritage. As the festival concluded, its legacy continues to inspire. Here are theSun’s top picks, showcasing the event’s most stunning highlights.