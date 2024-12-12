Your Title
  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Miss World Kebaya celebrates traditional glamour

Highlighting elegance, cultural significance of heritage attire

Yasmin Zulraez
China’s Yao (centre) stuns in light blue, flanked by Kazakhstan’s Kassymova (left) in dark blue and pink, and Syria’s Zainab Alkabbani in soft pink. Together, they embody the beauty, heritage and diversity celebrated at the Miss World Kebaya 2024. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF MMKChina’s Yao (centre) stuns in light blue, flanked by Kazakhstan’s Kassymova (left) in dark blue and pink, and Syria’s Zainab Alkabbani in soft pink. Together, they embody the beauty, heritage and diversity celebrated at the Miss World Kebaya 2024. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF MMK

THE World Kebaya Festival 2024 reached its dazzling pinnacle on Nov 29 at the Wyndham Ion Majestic Hotel, Genting Highlands.

This event, part of a 10-day festival celebrating the rich heritage of the kebaya, brought together culture, glamour and empowerment, marking a triumphant moment in Malaysia’s cultural calendar.

The Genting Highlands segment served as the grand stage for the highly anticipated Miss World Kebaya Grand Finale, where contestants from around the globe competed to showcase not only their beauty but also the artistry and cultural significance of the kebaya.

China beauty Ariel Peiyu Yao emerged as the evening’s champion, impressing the judges with her poise, elegance and dedication to promoting cultural heritage. Yao also earned the Miss Body Beautiful title, adding to her impressive list of accolades.

The evening was a glamorous affair, with participants hailing from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Russia and Syria, among others. Kazakhstan’s Rauan Kassymova and Syria’s Zainab Alkabbani claimed second and third places, respectively, while Malaysia’s very own Siti Nur Afifah Zafirah secured a commendable fourth position.

The pageant also celebrated diverse achievements, with special titles like Most Elegant Queen, Most Friendly Queen and Most Catwalk Queen, further highlighting the individuality and talents of the participants.

It was a celebration of unity and cultural pride, capturing the essence of the kebaya as a timeless symbol of elegance and heritage. As the festival concluded, its legacy continues to inspire.

Here are theSun’s top picks, showcasing the event’s most stunning highlights.

  • $!Yao from China, crowned Miss World Kebaya and Miss Body Beautiful, stuns in a delicate light blue Kebaya with intricate lace detailing and shimmering embellishments, embodying timeless grace and cultural sophistication.
    Yao from China, crowned Miss World Kebaya and Miss Body Beautiful, stuns in a delicate light blue Kebaya with intricate lace detailing and shimmering embellishments, embodying timeless grace and cultural sophistication.
  • $!Kassymova of Kazakhstan, the second-place winner, mesmerises in a unique dark blue top paired with a pink bottom wear, a bold yet harmonious kebaya ensemble.
    Kassymova of Kazakhstan, the second-place winner, mesmerises in a unique dark blue top paired with a pink bottom wear, a bold yet harmonious kebaya ensemble.
  • $!Syria’s Zainab, third-place winner, enchants in a soft light pink kebaya with floral motifs, exuding elegance and charm.
    Syria’s Zainab, third-place winner, enchants in a soft light pink kebaya with floral motifs, exuding elegance and charm.
  • $!Malaysia’s Siti Nur dazzles in a bold hot pink Kebaya adorned with gold jewellery, complementing her radiant achievement as a top-four finalist in the Miss World Kebaya competition.
    Malaysia’s Siti Nur dazzles in a bold hot pink Kebaya adorned with gold jewellery, complementing her radiant achievement as a top-four finalist in the Miss World Kebaya competition.
  • $!Mariia Shabanova from Russia, crowned Most Elegant Queen, stuns in a deep red Kebaya with gold accents, epitomising regal sophistication and poise.
    Mariia Shabanova from Russia, crowned Most Elegant Queen, stuns in a deep red Kebaya with gold accents, epitomising regal sophistication and poise.