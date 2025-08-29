Mooncake whispers coming this Mid-Autumn Festival

SUNWAY Resort Hotel celebrates this Mid-Autumn Festival with a tribute to heritage, hope and the enduring power of tradition.

Drawing inspiration from the festival’s storied past, the hotel unearthed a time when mooncakes carried more than just sweet fillings – they carried secret messages of unity, courage and silent rebellion. These delicate pastries became symbols of resistance, passed discreetly from home to home as whispers of hope beneath a moonlit sky.

This Mid-Autumn, it invites guests to step into “Whispers of the Moon”, a celebration where sweet indulgences are woven with tales of the past, echoing with the voices of those who once dreamed under the same glowing moon.