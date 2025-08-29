Mooncake whispers coming this Mid-Autumn Festival

SUNWAY Resort Hotel celebrates this Mid-Autumn Festival with a tribute to heritage, hope and the enduring power of tradition.
Drawing inspiration from the festival’s storied past, the hotel unearthed a time when mooncakes carried more than just sweet fillings – they carried secret messages of unity, courage and silent rebellion. These delicate pastries became symbols of resistance, passed discreetly from home to home as whispers of hope beneath a moonlit sky.
This Mid-Autumn, it invites guests to step into “Whispers of the Moon”, a celebration where sweet indulgences are woven with tales of the past, echoing with the voices of those who once dreamed under the same glowing moon.
The hotel has unveiled a mooncake box that captures the spirit of the season and the reverence for tradition. This year’s design takes the form of a cylindrical case, elegantly wrapped in modern interpretations of classical Chinese landscape paintings. Rolling mountains and serene sceneries adorn the exterior, paying homage to the natural beauty that inspired the very origins of the festival.
Upon unfastening the clasp, the box opens to reveal tiered compartments on both sides, each carefully cradling the mooncakes within, as if unveiling delicate secrets. The “Whispers of the Moon”’ mooncake box houses four pieces, with guests invited to curate their selection from eight exquisite flavours. Traditionalists may savour classics such as White Lotus Paste with Single Egg Yolk, Pure White Lotus, Assorted Fruits & Nuts and Pure Red Bean. For those seeking something unique, inventive creations such as Durian Emperor, Sea Salt Chocolate, Cendol with Coconut and Pure Pandan await.
Available from Sept 5 to 6, the “Whispers of the Moon” mooncake box is priced at RM288 nett, while individual mooncakes are available at RM45 nett each.