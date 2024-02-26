Nintendo Switch’s successor pushed to 2025

ALTHOUGH there was strong speculation that the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch would release this year, recent reports by gaming news outlets based on their individual sources are pointing to Nintendo releasing their new console next year instead.

Initially, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique broke the news on X (formerly Twitter) and on the X O do Controle podcast on Feb 16 that five of his sources from three different continents had told him that the Nintendo Switch 2 would only launch early next year.

After the news was picked up by Eurogamer and Video Games Chronicle (VGC), different sources reached out to both outlets, substantiating what Henrique had claimed.

According to VGC’s sources, third-party game companies were briefed on an internal delay with the launch of Nintendo’s next-gen console, moving from the previous time frame of late 2024 to early next year.

VGC then claimed that Nintendo shifting the release to next year would align with the current Switch’s release, where it was released in March 2017 after being officially announced in October 2016.

Following the updates by VGC, Eurogamer corroborated what the latter had reported, alleging that the launch of the Switch successor was moved to 2025 so that it could launch with a bigger line-up of games.

As always, these are mere conjectures, allegedly from strong sources and things will change, especially as Nintendo comes closer to the end of its current fiscal year.

If the company decides to reveal anything substantial, it will more than likely come after July this year.