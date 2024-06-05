No homework needed

THERE are 10 television series and 33 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the now defunct X-Men franchise under 20th Century Fox, there were 13 films. According to Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, none of these need to be watched as homework to enjoy the upcoming film.

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy recently said in a statement.

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world.

“But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research,” he said.

The film, soon to be released in July, will see the introduction of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the X-Men and the mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool and Wolverine is also the first time Reynolds and Jackman will reunite their characters after X-Men Origins: Wolverine from 2009. The film is also a reunion for the actors and Levy, who previously directed Reynolds in 2021’s Free Guy and Jackman in 2011’s Real Steel.

Rumours are swirling hard for the film, particularly the cameos that will come. Levy is well aware about these, particularly the speculation of Taylor Swift’s cameo.

“The rumours around this movie are overwhelming,” Levy said, but added that fans should just buckle up and enjoy.

“The movie is built for audience delight. I think that (they’re) in for a very fun ride.”