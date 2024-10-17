Oasis to drop limited edition singles box set tomorrow

THIS is the type of merch that gets vinyl collectors foaming at the mouth – a limited edition Definitely Maybe seven–inch singles box set. This is a replica of the highly collectible original 1996 CD cigarette-style box and is set to drop tomorrow.
Released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic single Cigarettes & Alcohol, it includes four marbled seven-inch singles, including the 2014 remastered versions of Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol with their B-sides.
The bad news is that, strictly limited to just 4,000 copies, they were snapped up within hours of going on sale on the Oasis website. But do expect flippers to re-post within hours of the release date with a much higher asking price than the original US$63 (RM271).
Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and returned to the top of the UK Official Albums Chart. The fastest-ever selling debut in the UK on release and having sold over 6.9 million copies globally, this seminal album marked the point when Oasis became a cultural phenomenon.
That remastered double vinyl anniversary reissue has been spotted in local stores retailing upwards of RM209. However, the earlier edition can be had for slightly lower asking price of RM165. It depends on whether the listener is willing to fork out a bit more for a supposed superior remastered version. Based on feedback on vinyl collector forums, it would appear so. Many had the original pressings as well as CDs to compare with and there was a consensus that the 30th anniversary edition is well worth the extra dough, sonically speaking.
Given that this was a massive seller, the more frugal collector can head to Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya and search through the used CDs vendors stash, who will usually have a copy or three from as low as RM25.
As for the singles box set, nobody is really going to be buying it for its audiophile qualities, remastered or not. It will be a keepsake and a nice display piece. Just how much you are willing to pay for that privilege is entirely dependent on how badly that itch needs to be scratched.
With interest on all things related to the Brothers Gallagher at an all time high, it is no surprise to see vinyl reissues of classic Oasis albums surfacing in local stores’ inventories.
The original pressing from 1995 was on the Creation Records label with the barcode CRE LP189, with examples listed on Discogs starting from US$200 (RM861). There have been numerous reissues from 2008 till 2022 on Creation and Big Brother Labels, with some fans grumbling of less than satisfactory pressings of some of these reissues.
This edition of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory is from the Big Brother imprint from 2014. This pressing is remastered from original tapes by Ian Cooper at London’s Metropolis Studios, supervised by album producer Owen Morris.
And it sounds just fab, capturing the pure swagger of those anthemic tracks that made the 90s such a wonderful time for music fans. This was Britpop at its finest – Blur fans might beg to differ – but there is just no denying the sheer attitude spilling out from the speakers.
Despite being overplayed in its heyday, Wonderwall has lost none of its magic. Grand, sweeping and majestic, as are Champagne Supernova and Cast No Shadow, which roar from the grooves of this reasonably well-mastered edition.
With tracks that defined an era sprinkling this double LP, just think Don’t Look Back in Anger and She’s Electric, Morning Glory is the Mancunian’s finest hour. Suffice to say, Oasis has never quite scaled the same heights again.
With fans eagerly anticipating a full-blown world tour to be announced – Oasis are already scheduled to play Australia late October and early November – there will be an increase in demand for the vinyl reissues of this classic.
If a full on audiophile experience is what you are after, it may be best to wait for the 30th anniversary edition of this in 2025. But if you really cannot wait and want to get on a nostalgia 90s trip right now, this is a pretty good version to have.
Prices for the reissues currently hover just above RM200 and will definitely go up should the band announce dates anywhere in the region.