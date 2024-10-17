Oasis to drop limited edition singles box set tomorrow

THIS is the type of merch that gets vinyl collectors foaming at the mouth – a limited edition Definitely Maybe seven–inch singles box set. This is a replica of the highly collectible original 1996 CD cigarette-style box and is set to drop tomorrow.

Released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic single Cigarettes & Alcohol, it includes four marbled seven-inch singles, including the 2014 remastered versions of Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol with their B-sides.

The bad news is that, strictly limited to just 4,000 copies, they were snapped up within hours of going on sale on the Oasis website. But do expect flippers to re-post within hours of the release date with a much higher asking price than the original US$63 (RM271).

Oasis’s debut album Definitely Maybe recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and returned to the top of the UK Official Albums Chart. The fastest-ever selling debut in the UK on release and having sold over 6.9 million copies globally, this seminal album marked the point when Oasis became a cultural phenomenon.

That remastered double vinyl anniversary reissue has been spotted in local stores retailing upwards of RM209. However, the earlier edition can be had for slightly lower asking price of RM165. It depends on whether the listener is willing to fork out a bit more for a supposed superior remastered version. Based on feedback on vinyl collector forums, it would appear so. Many had the original pressings as well as CDs to compare with and there was a consensus that the 30th anniversary edition is well worth the extra dough, sonically speaking.

Given that this was a massive seller, the more frugal collector can head to Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya and search through the used CDs vendors stash, who will usually have a copy or three from as low as RM25.

As for the singles box set, nobody is really going to be buying it for its audiophile qualities, remastered or not. It will be a keepsake and a nice display piece. Just how much you are willing to pay for that privilege is entirely dependent on how badly that itch needs to be scratched.