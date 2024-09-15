Oppo’s coffee table book inspires Malaysians to capture, preserve cultural heritage

OPPO Malaysia has launched the #OppoMalaysiaThroughTheLens coffee table book, produced in collaboration with the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Now available for public viewing at Oppo brand stores, the coffee table book offers a visual journey through Malaysia's diverse cultural landscape, captured in stunning detail using Oppo’s imaging and artificial intelligence technology, found in its smartphones such as the Reno11 series, Reno12 series and Find N3.

The #OppoMalaysiaThroughTheLens campaign empowers individuals to document and preserve fading cultural traditions across the world. Featuring a collection of portraits and short film documentaries, Oppo shines a spotlight on these unique art forms that represent the many facets of Malaysia’s rich multicultural society, in the hopes of inspiring a more harmonious future.

Captured by professional photographer and Oppo Reno expert Samuel Goh, the book features a collection of portraits, documenting five fading traditional Malaysian cultural art forms that characterises the depth of heart, history and culture present among the people in the country.

Each portrait effectively captures their respective beauty, essence and significance, as well as the performers’ dedication to their performance and presentation, offering a window into the nation’s storied past and preserving these traditions for future generations.

The book presents the art of wayang kulit Melayu tradisional Kelantan, through the lens of 13th generation master puppeteer Pak Dain and acclaimed contemporary fusion wayang kulit artist TinToy Chuo. Their 12-year journey together has seen them strive to preserve one of Malaysia’s most treasured art forms and mediums of storytelling, by revitalising the art with modern cultural perspective.

These portraits presented capture their art of storytelling, the skill they have, and the care in crafting its intricate and diverse settings and characters. Together, their collaboration represents a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, in their goal to preserve the ancient art form and extend its relevance in Malaysian society.

Within the book lies a unique story that features the Iban Ngajat dance – a vibrant dance form characterised by intricate and expressive movements that mimic a hornbill, originating from the Iban community. Traditionally performed during the Gawai Dayak festival, these colourful portraits captured the striking artistry of eight-year-old Dion Das Louis, as he weaves tradition and modernism through his performance, in celebration and dedication to his cultural roots.

The Magagung Penampang, a Kadazan musical tradition, is also represented with portraits of a group of young Kadazan performers led by 31-year-old Jasper of KKD Chi Hwa. Together, the group create sonically mesmerising rhythms and symphonies that resonate spiritually with the history and identity of their people, while preserving their unique music and cultural heritage for generations to come.

Delving into the captivating performances of Penang’s Teochew Opera, Oppo’s coffee table book captures Ling Goh, a fourth-generation performer who strives to keep alive an important cultural aspect of Penang’s history. With elaborate costumes, melodic music and generational stories being told, each portrait presents a glimpse into her resolve, and the art’s timeless appeal and place within Penang's multicultural landscape.

Finally, the Dondang Sayang, a poetic musical tradition celebrated among the Malay, Baba Nyonya, Chitty and Portuguese communities in Malacca since the 15th century. This unique art form was designated as an intangible cultural heritage by Unesco in 2018, and is rooted in the art of singing, music and expression of a lover through poetry, or pantun, which was later recognised in 2020 as an important part of Malaysian and Indonesian heritage by Unesco.

The art form lives on through the dedication of Datuk Mohd Baharim Mohd Sharip, a living legend with over 50 years in practising and teaching the Dondang Sayang. With each portrait captured, his continued dedication to the art form shines through alongside his students, reminding us of the harmony and unity that the art can bring between different cultures living in the same community.

With these collection of portraits in the #OppoMalaysiaThroughTheLens coffee table book, Oppo Malaysia hopes to inspire Malaysians to capture and celebrate Malaysia’s unique history, diversity and culture, in the spirit of Malaysia Day.