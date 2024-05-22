Pamper your crowning glory

TODAY’s haircare products are aplenty in the market, with new formulas and innovations to cater to the needs of different hair types.

From hair repair, heat protection to hair dryer, theSun has compiled the latest products in haircare to ensure that every day is a good hair day.

Premium Japanese haircare range Ahalo Butter, Ahalo Honey, Fun Azum, and Theratis by Mixim

i-Care Marketing has introduced its flagship collection of treatment and repair haircare range, which are designed to address a spectrum of hair concerns. This collaboration with Guardian Malaysia marks the introduction of a selection of Japanese haircare range – Ahalo Butter, Ahalo Honey, Fun Azum, and Theratis by Mixim into the Malaysian market.

Infused with an organic repair formula, Ahalo Butter revitalises hair, restoring its natural shine and vitality. With a blend of botanical oils and essential ceramides, this indulgent treatment nourishes and repairs damaged hair from within.

Addressing the root causes of hair damage, Ahalo Honey presents a comprehensive hydration solution to combat dryness, tangles and frizz. Enriched with organic manuka honey, royal jelly and botanical extracts, this collection replenishes moisture and nutrients, restoring hair to its youthful vibrancy.

Fun Azum, which is developed by a team of haircare professionals, recreates the salon experience in the comfort of your home. With its Platinum Ceramide formula and plant-based cleaning agents, this range promises lustrous locks and salon-quality care with every use.

Designed for modern women on the go, Theratis by Mixim offers a holistic night care solution to combat morning “bed hair” woes. Featuring a luxurious night repair shampoo and hair treatment, this indulgent collection delivers a sensory experience, soothing both hair and mind for a rejuvenated morning.

Oribe’s Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray – Dry conditioning meets instant heat protection

Oribe’s latest addition to the best-selling Gold Lust Collection is the Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection Spray (RM242). This dry spray was created to provide added 450°F heat protection to dry hair, while adding softness and a frizz-free finish on all hair types. The result? Hair is restored to its softest, healthiest prime.

Infused with the Bio-Restorative Complex, this advanced formula harnesses the synergistic power of plant collagen, caffeine, biotin and niacinamide. These ingredients work in unison to repair damaged cuticles, strengthen strands, deeply nourish and revive a youthful appearance.

At the heart of this formula lies the Brassica Oil Copolymer, a biodegradable and plant-based shield that protects hair from the rigours of heat styling tools. Additionally, the Dry Heat Protection Spray is enriched with the hydrating and reparative qualities of Coconut Water and Marine Algae Extract, which work together to intensely nourish strands, enhance hydrating levels and repair damage. Lastly, Macadamia Oil is infused to deeply soften and add silkiness to dry hair, taming flyaways and frizz for a polished finish.