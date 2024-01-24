Parenting wars

SHANNA MOAKLER, 48, revealed co-parenting tensions with ex-Travis Barker on the Dumb Blonde podcast. She alleges “parenting alienation” by Barker, 48 and his new partner, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, asserting that they try to outshine her with shared children – Landon, 20 and Alabama, 18. Moakler, also mom to Atiana, 24, expressed dismay at perceived manipulation, deeming their actions “disgusting”.

Moakler highlights her ex-husband’s desire to portray himself as the “super dad” even when they are not together, citing instances of perceived competition in parenting.

She notes the material extravagances her children experience with Barker and Kardashian, contrasting them with her own more modest lifestyle and expressing concerns about the potential impact on her children.

Despite Moakler’s accusations, a representative for Barker has not responded to a media request for comment. Friends of the couple, now parents to baby Rocky Thirteen, assert that Barker and Kardashian are focused on their happiness and not paying attention to Moakler’s claims.

Moakler had previously emphasised that her children’s well-being and happiness are her top priorities, even if she and Barker only find common ground on this aspect of co-parenting.