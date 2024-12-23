Productivity boost

Nine effective apps to help you beat procrastination

PROCRASTINATION is one of the biggest obstacles to productivity but with the right tools, you can break the cycle and get back on track. Whether you need help managing your time, staying focused or organising your tasks, these nine free apps, available on Android and iOS, offer practical solutions to help you overcome procrastination and achieve your goals. Forest Forest is a unique app that gamifies productivity by letting you plant virtual trees that grow as you stay focused on your tasks. If you leave the app before completing your session, your tree withers, creating an incentive to stay off distractions. Over time, your hard work results in a lush virtual forest and the app even lets you contribute to

real-world reforestation efforts by using the coins you earn. This blend of visual motivation and meaningful environmental impact makes Forest engaging and rewarding for anyone struggling with focus. Todoist Todoist is a popular task management app that keeps you organised and on top of your to-do list. Its clean and intuitive interface allows you to categorise, prioritise and set reminders for your tasks, ensuring nothing slips through the cracks. Todoist works particularly well for people who feel overwhelmed by unorganised schedules as it breaks down tasks into smaller, manageable steps. The collaborative features are an added bonus, allowing you to share projects and delegate tasks when needed.

Focus Keeper Focus Keeper is based on the Pomodoro Technique, a time management method that involves breaking your work into 25-minute focus sessions with short breaks in between. This structure helps you maintain consistent productivity while preventing burnout. The app also provides progress reports and insights to optimise your workflow. It is particularly effective for those who struggle with time management as the ticking timer creates a sense of urgency that keeps you from delaying tasks. Habitica Habitica takes a fun and gamified approach to building productive habits. By completing tasks, you earn points to level up your in-game character, unlock rewards and avoid penalties. This RPG-style app motivates you to tackle even mundane tasks such as doing laundry or studying, making it especially useful for people who find it hard to stay consistent. The competitive and social features, such as joining a party with friends to tackle challenges together, add an element of accountability, ensuring you stick to your commitments.

Trello Trello uses a card-and-board system to help you organise your tasks visually, making it easy to track your progress and prioritise effectively. Whether you are managing a group project or planning a solo venture, Trello’s flexibility allows you to create custom workflows to suit your needs. Its drag-and-drop interface makes task organisation intuitive while features such as deadlines and checklists ensure you do not lose sight of important goals. This visual representation of your work helps combat the mental clutter that often leads to procrastination. Flipd Flipd helps you stay focused by locking distracting apps on your phone for a designated period. The app tracks your productive hours, making it easier to identify patterns and adjust your habits for better results. For those who often find themselves scrolling through social media instead of working, Flipd is a game-changer. Its group sessions feature also creates a communal sense of accountability as you can join others who are working towards their goals in real time. Notion Notion is an all-in-one productivity platform that combines note-taking, task management, and habit tracking into one app. You can customise it to suit your personal or professional needs, making it ideal for users who want everything in one place. Its simple design and user-friendly templates make planning and organising less overwhelming while its collaborative features are ideal for team projects. Notion’s ability to streamline multiple productivity tools into a single app eliminates the disorganisation that often triggers procrastination.