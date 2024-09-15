PUMA Malaysia launches largest flagship store in SEA with a star-studded grand opening!

PUMA has officially launched its largest flagship store here at Sunway Pyramid! The grand opening marks a significant milestone for PUMA in the region attracting high-profile celebrities, local personalities, media friends and fans alike who came together to celebrate the opening of PUMA’s 12,000 sqft store, the largest in Southeast Asia, cementing the brand’s commitment to fashion, sports performance and community in Malaysia

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the appearance of PUMA Thailand Ambassadors Metawin “Win” Opas-iamkajorn and Tontawan “Tu” Tantivejakul, whose electrifying appearances added a layer of superstar power that thrilled the crowd.

Malaysia’s very own PUMA Ambassadors Meerqeen and Priscilla Abby also joined in engaging fans and embodying the PUMA spirit.

In the spirit of #ForeverBersama and Malaysia Day, the grand opening also marked the launch of the PUMAthon, an engaging 3D running track located inside the PUMA Sunway Flagship store.

For every 100m run a participant completes, PUMA pledges to donate RM10 to Care2Run, a non-profit dedicated to empowering differently-abled youth and underserved communities through adaptive sports programs.

The PUMAthon activation will run throughout September.