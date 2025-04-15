Ne Zha 2 proves originality is not extinct

IN an era of reboots, under the banner of “live action”, Yu Yang’s Ne Zha 2 was validation for cinephiles that good cinema is not on the brink of extinction. The animated film, inspired by a recurring character in Taoist mythologies, Investiture of the Gods and Journey to the West, the second instalment of the saga continues the story of “demon” boy Ne Zha as he learns more about his powers, dynamics of the spirit and demon pearls as well as the truth about his destiny. The first movie follows anti-protagonist Ne Zha, who absorbs the Chaos pearl before being born, in a retribution journey as he tries to gain the love and kindness of Chentang’s villagers. The movie closes with him and Ao Bing, the dragon prince, learning the truth about their births as they gave up their lives (read: mortal forms) to defeat the heavenly lightning that was meant to end Ne Zha, losing their mortal flesh in the process. The second movie opens with them trying to recover their physical forms, with the help of Taiyi Zhenren and the villagers, using the seven-coloured lotus. It is learnt from the post-credits of the first movie that Dragon King Ao Guang only knows about his son’s death as told by Chengbao who failed to mention that his sacrifice was voluntary. The duo has no clue that Taiyi has been trying to revive their flesh forms. Blinded by heartbreak and agony, Ao Guang launches war against Chentang. This only disrupts the recovery of his son as the invasion leads to the destruction of the incubator lotuses made from fire and water – Ne Zha and Ao Bing core elements, respectively. The movie then follows the journey of Ne Zha, who goes on a mission to retrieve an elixir from the Heavens to revive both of their lotuses as he temporarily habours Ao Bing’s spirit within him. Meanwhile, Ao Guang leaves Chengbao in-charge of holding Chentang Pass hostage until the completion of the mission.

Classic storytelling What Ne Zha 2 does well, apart from its visually stunning animation, is it does not try hard to be different. It is a simple expansion of a well-built story. While conglomerate Disney seems to be at its wits’ end trying to stay politically correct by rehashing classic characters, Ne Zha narrates a straightforward tale of a rebellious deity who made all the wrong moves to make one right choice. The movie puts the brilliance of Oriental storytelling on blast, showing Chinese filmmakers are not afraid of their roots and are not seeking Hollywood’s validation. From lengthy fight scenes, snappy dialogues to slapstick comedy that is reminiscence of Lao Fu Zi, the movie uses the same formula that Chinese period dramas and cartoons have employed for decades but in a larger scale. And, it works! Another charm of Ne Zha is that it manages to stay current by referencing the real world such as the screaming beaver meme, facial recognition and touch authentication method. This may have been an attempt to connect with the younger audience that resonates with meme culture and technology. An overdone concept – where the hero battles intense emotions, messes up and ultimately, saves the day – Ne Zha 2 does not try to challenge the formula but embraces it. By not fussing over complexity, the film stands out by allowing the story to grow organically alongside its characters.

Morally-grey characters One of the major reasons Ne Zha has quickly poised itself as a formidable contender amid giants such as Sony, Pixar and Dreamworks is its strong, layered characters. The film took existing personalities from the Taoist mythology and did not sanitise them for the “younger” audience. In the first movie, we saw Ne Zha dealing with his inner demons, overcoming fate by crafting his own destiny. The second instalment delves deeper into Ne Zha’s psyche as a “hero” still figuring out his moral bearings. As he battles his impulsive nature that is often disastrous, the dynamics of Ne Zha and other characters such as Ao Bing and newly introduced Immortal Wuliang amps up the film’s intricacy as it tackles real world themes – such as losses, grief, revenge, familial bonds and good versus evil. Basic themes but excellently executed through morally ambiguous characters. Ne Zha 2 still keeps it lighthearted but peeling back layers of its characters to reveal a deeper perspective. Their flawed nature mirrors mankind and humanises them, allowing the audience to empathise through glimpses into their backstories – such as Chengbao, who is initially portrayed as cunning and conniving. The equivocal characters in Ne Zha 2 is a microscopic lens into reality and humanity. It reinforces the idea that everyone harbours an ulterior motive – whether good or bad. While the film adds depth to its existing characters, the newly introduced ones – even with their polarising physical portrayals, such as Wuliang and the Chen clan – remain at core, one-dimensional, which is greedy people in power (the typical embodiment of evil). Only time will tell if Ne Zha 3 will humanise these characters through empathetic development or double down on their villainy.