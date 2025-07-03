RESORTS World Genting has linked arms with Kechara Soup Kitchen to foster the spirit of giving, launching a collaborative effort to empower the marginalised communities in Kuala Lumpur.
To celebrate its Founders’ Day and 60th anniversary, Resorts World Genting joined Kechara in distributing over 190 food packs to the needy on Jalan Kancil in Pudu.
“Feb 28 is our Founders’ Day and this year, we thought of giving back to the community. Over the past two years, we have not been able to give back with the lockdown and pandemic. So, this year, we wanted to do more. We have been motivated to link up with and do more for the local community,” said Resorts World Genting executive vice president of sales and marketing
Spencer Lee.
This effort is only the beginning as both organisations aim to collaborate further, working on devising more sustainable plans to assist the marginalised communities in Kuala Lumpur.
Among them are job placement programmes, which capitalise on Resorts World Genting’s connections as it has operations spanning multiple industries.
More plans will be announced soon when details are finalised, said Kechara marketing representative Selladurai Perakasam.
“We are now only going back to the drawing board to see how we can collaborate further. We have a lot of ideas. Resorts World Genting also has a lot of ideas. So, we will see how we can gel them together,” he explained.
Since 2008, Kechara has worked to aid the needy, serving them through its soup kitchen, food bank and empowerment programmes.
As for Resorts World Genting, the organisation is focused on contributing to economic development, community welfare, environmental care and employee welfare.