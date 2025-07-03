RESORTS World Genting has linked arms with Kechara Soup Kitchen to foster the spirit of giving, launching a collaborative effort to empower the marginalised communities in Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate its Founders’ Day and 60th anniversary, Resorts World Genting joined Kechara in distributing over 190 food packs to the needy on Jalan Kancil in Pudu.

“Feb 28 is our Founders’ Day and this year, we thought of giving back to the community. Over the past two years, we have not been able to give back with the lockdown and pandemic. So, this year, we wanted to do more. We have been motivated to link up with and do more for the local community,” said Resorts World Genting executive vice president of sales and marketing

Spencer Lee.