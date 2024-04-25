Ryan Gosling to star in sci-fi film Project Hail Mary

ACTOR Ryan Gosling has been cast in the lead role for the upcoming film Project Hail Mary, a space adventure based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel of the same title.

The movie, helmed by directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller of Spider-Verse fame, follows the story of Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher and ex-molecular biologist portrayed by Gosling. In the film, Grace finds himself awakening from a coma aboard a spaceship, suffering from amnesia.

Grace had been assigned to a critical task, finding a solution to a global dimming phenomenon threatening to trigger an Ice Age on Earth within three decades. Upon awakening from his coma with no recollection of his past, Grace is compelled to utilise his scientific expertise to fulfil the mission.

Drew Goddard, who wrote the script for Weir’s other book-to-film adaptation, The Martian, will be co-writing the screenplay for Project Hail Mary alongside his partner Sarah Esberg from Goddard Textiles, along with Ken Kao. Additionally, the film will be shot with Imax technology.

The announcement comes just weeks before the premiere of Gosling’s high-octane action thriller The Fall Guy, co-starring Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This release date revelation marks a significant moment for Gosling, who has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for years. However, his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie propelled him to a new level of superstardom.

Despite being nominated for three Oscars for his roles in Barbie, La La Land, and Half Nelson, Gosling has yet to secure a win. Project Hail Mary, with its narrative reminiscent of Andy Weir’s previous novel-turned-film adaptation The Martian, offers Gosling a character akin to Matt Damon’s Mark Watney.

While The Martian received seven Oscar nominations, it did not secure any wins. Therefore, Project Hail Mary presents a compelling prospect for Oscar success if executed faithfully.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on March 20, 2026.