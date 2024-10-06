Sabrina Carpenter’s new LP out in August

AMERICAN singer Sabrina Carpenter has unveiled her highly anticipated new album, titled Short N’ Sweet, arriving on August 23 via Island Records.

Sharing the news and a stunning album cover featuring herself with a bold red kiss mark, Carpenter, 25, wrote on social media: “I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short n’ Sweet coming in August. This project is quite special to me and I hope it’ll be something special to you too.”

This announcement comes hot on the heels of her mega-hit single Espresso, which dominated charts globally and marked the biggest debut of her career. The platinum-certified track continues to reign supreme, joining Carpenter’s other singles like Feather in the Top 40 Radio landscape.

Further solidifying her star power, Carpenter recently captivated audiences with a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live and an electrifying performance at Coachella, where she premiered Espresso live for the very first time.

Following the success of her critically acclaimed 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send (her highest-charting to date), Carpenter released a deluxe edition earlier this year. The project was further supported by a massive 80-date international tour. Additionally, she joined Taylor Swift’s global Eras Tour as an opening act in South America and Australia.

With lead single Please Please Please released last Thursday and a brand new album on the horizon, Carpenter is gearing up for a monumental summer with possible tour dates. Local fans will be hoping this will include Malaysian dates.