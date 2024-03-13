Safeguarding fortune

CHAP GOH MEI, the Lantern Festival, is the glorious crescendo of the Chinese New Year celebrations, brimming with cultural significance, traditions and a sprinkling of superstitions to navigate. This is the time of the year when families and friends come together to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one with open arms.

Amid the lantern-lit streets and festive cheer, it is crucial to tread carefully to ensure good luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

Here are five Chap Goh Mei taboos and the superstitions behind them.

The hair havoc

In the rich tapestry of Chinese superstitions, the act of cutting one’s hair during Chap Goh Mei is believed to sever one’s connection to good fortune for the rest of the year.

This ancient belief stems from the notion that the hair represents one’s vitality and energy and snipping it away on this auspicious day is akin to chopping off your luck at the roots.

So, resist the allure of the salon chair and let your locks flow freely until after Chap Goh Mei has passed.