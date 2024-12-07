Savoury offerings to delight senses

HEADING into the second half of the year, theSun has compiled a new range of delightful offerings that is suited for any occasion. From versatile products for mothers to prepare nutritious meals for their families to a cheese-fuelled feasts perfect for get-togethers.
Can of all trades
Make a smarter nutritional choice for your family with Ayam Brand’s Sardines and Mackerel, that provides convenience and value in a can while being rich in Omega-3 to boost health.
For informed consumers such as modern mothers who look for value and products that deliver much more than the basics, get the Omega-3, protein and calcium quotient that your family needs from Ayam Brand’s Sardines in Tomato Sauce or Mackerel in Tomato Sauce.
These products easily transform breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time into a nutritious feast as Ayam Brand’s Sardines and Mackerel can be readily eaten from the can or used to jazz up bento boxes, fried rice varieties, masak lemak dishes, fritters or sandwiches.
K-chicken combo
Marrybrown’s popular Korean-inspired Gangjeong Chicken is back to satisfy your sweet and spicy cravings.
The much anticipated menu features classics such as Gangjeong Chicken and the Gangjeong Chicken Burger, now with an enticing red bun that emphasises the heat of the Gangjeong sauce.
Marrybrown will also be having its Kimchi Rice Bowl that complements the intense flavours of the Gangjeong Chicken. For those who cannot get enough of Gangjeong, the sauce is also available as an add-on.
The combo with the Gangjeong chicken and burger is served with fries as well as a refreshing cup of Strawberry Fizz. For those who want a bit of both, the Gangjeong Chicken Box Meal serves the chicken and burger in a single combo.
Bigger and crunchier
For years, Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster’s unique ring-shaped snacks have tantalised the tastebuds of snack lovers. The brand is now taking snacking experience to the next level with a game-changing innovation.
The all-new Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster Mega Crunch in XXL size features extra large crisps that are crunhier and more flavourful. Made from imported potatoes, each XXL crisp offers a unique and enjoyable snacking experience that one will probably never settle for regular-sized chips again.
Jack ‘n Jill Roller Coaster Mega Crunch comes in Hot & Spicy and Original flavours.
More variety
To kick off the second half of 2024, KFC Malaysia has curated a set of offers, featuring some classic favourites and an all-new side dish.
The latest Meet the Zingers promo offers a Zinger-licious selection of burgers, featuring the favourite Zinger Classic, alongside the Zinger Cheezy to satiate cheese lovers. The Zinger Spicy BBQ is also making its comeback to satisfy those craving a spicy kick.
On top of that, KFC Malaysia is introducing the all-new Aloha Cheesy Balls. These bite-sized tropical delights feature a sweet and cheesy pineapple filling encased in a soft and savoury potato skin.
To better cater to gatherings and family meals, KFC Malaysia is offering the Bucket Semua with a side of the Aloha Cheesy Balls.
Perfect for sharing, this new menu item is available as a six and 10-piece combo.