Savoury offerings to delight senses

HEADING into the second half of the year, theSun has compiled a new range of delightful offerings that is suited for any occasion. From versatile products for mothers to prepare nutritious meals for their families to a cheese-fuelled feasts perfect for get-togethers.

Can of all trades

Make a smarter nutritional choice for your family with Ayam Brand’s Sardines and Mackerel, that provides convenience and value in a can while being rich in Omega-3 to boost health.

For informed consumers such as modern mothers who look for value and products that deliver much more than the basics, get the Omega-3, protein and calcium quotient that your family needs from Ayam Brand’s Sardines in Tomato Sauce or Mackerel in Tomato Sauce.

These products easily transform breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack time into a nutritious feast as Ayam Brand’s Sardines and Mackerel can be readily eaten from the can or used to jazz up bento boxes, fried rice varieties, masak lemak dishes, fritters or sandwiches.