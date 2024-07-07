Scamming activity amid Euro 2024 intensifies

WITH the Euro 2024 in full swing in Germany, millions of viewers are flocking to their screens and football stadiums. However, cybercriminals are seizing this opportunity to exploit the massive interest in the football bonanza taking place until this Sunday.

Cybersecurity experts have discovered numerous scams designed to steal users’ data and money, all disguised as UEFA 2024-related offers.

Fake tickets

A traditional threat on the eve of any major offline event is ticket fraud and this championship was no exception. Fradulent pages were discovered masquerading as a popular German energy company, offering giveaway tickets to Euro 2024. Upon proceeding, users are prompted to fill out a form with their name, phone number and address. This campaign is highly targeted, aiming at the company’s employees and partners, taking advantage to infiltrate the target’s infrastructure.

Crypto fraud

Scammers are capitalising on the popularity of the Euro 2024 by selling customised coins featuring popular players, promising impressive returns. For instance, experts discovereda scheme involving coins named after Harry Kane. These coins are heavily promoted by fraudsters through email blasts and social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Telegram. Eager traders, not wanting to miss out would rush to buy the coins, driving up their price. Once the price is inflated, the scammers sell their holdings causing the value of the coin to crash within minutes.

Fake streams

Online viewers should also remain vigilant as fake streaming platforms offering exclusive event coverage at low prices have been discovered. Besides leaking payment and personal data, these sites may have built-in XSS vulnerabilities that enable attackers to control your browser.

Fake merch stores

Fraudulent online stores selling fan paraphernalia such as jerseys, scarves, hats and anything else with a 40% discount have also been detected. Needless to say, those who got lured never received the chosen item.

Tips to stay safe from scams

• Verify authenticity

Only purchase tickets, merchandise or services from official and reputable sources. Check the official website of the event for authorised sellers.

• Be skeptical of deals

If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of massive discounts and exclusive deals, especially if they come from unknown sources.

• Secure your data

Avoid sharing personal and financial information on unfamiliar websites. Ensure the website is secure by looking for “https” in the URL and a padlock symbol in the browser bar.

• Use security software

Keep your anti-virus and security software up to date to protect against malware and phishing attacks. Kaspersky protects its users from all types of phishing and scams.

• Educate yourself

Stay informed about common scam tactics and ways to recognise them. Follow updates from cybersecurity experts and official sources.

This article is contributed by Kaspersky.