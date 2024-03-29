Scrumptious Easter celebration

For many Catholics who have been observing Lent, what better way to mark the occasion with a delicious spread. Here are two places offering a delightful selection from roast salmon to Easter-themed pastry, available for both brunch and dinner.

EASTER Sunday is just two days away. The period bears several meanings, from religion to symbolic involving painted eggs, and for many, festive periods call for food.

Brunch for royalty

The St Regis Kuala Lumpur’s restaurant The Brasserie has a newly introduced brunch buffet concept that have options for both big and small eaters. The brunch buffet has a range of premium offerings such as roasted duck crown, roasted salmon and Beef Wellington. These will be expertly carved and plated live by the chef.

Beyond the meat, The Brasserie’s spread will also include premium seafood on ice, such as Boston lobster, Alaskan crab and tiger prawns, complemented by caviar.

Pricing for the brunch is RM338 per adult and RM198 per child aged between six and 12 years old. The ticket is inclusive of entry to St Regis’ Easter activities for children.

While at the St Regis, the Drawing Room Boutique will be offering sweeter options than The Brasserie, such as the handcrafted Hot Chocolate Easter Egg that is paired with Easter Egg Cookies. These indulgences are also worthy as gifting options.

St Regis has been offering the treats at the price of RM148 and it will end on Sunday.