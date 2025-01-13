WHEN it comes to TV shows, Netflix is determined to succeed. The second season of the South Korean series Squid Game has scored over 126 million views in record time, a feat never before achieved on the platform.

In just four days, Squid Game succeeded in conquering Netflix with a breathtaking performance. The second season of the South Korean show racked up 68 million views, making it the biggest launch ever seen on the streaming platform, the American giant revealed on its official website.

Subsequently, in its first full week of availability, Squid Game Season 2 maintained its momentum, scoring 58.2 million views to take first place in the Top 10 non-English shows available on Netflix in 91 countries.

In just 11 days, the show’s second season has racked up an impressive 126.2 million views. This figure surpasses that of any other Netflix show within this timeframe, marking a new record for the American streaming giant.

To put these figures into perspective, the first season of Squid Game scored 265.2 million views in its first 91 days online. With 126.2 million views already accumulated for the second season, only 139 million views remain to be achieved in 80 days for this new season to overtake the first. Given the show’s growing popularity on social networks, this goal seems entirely achievable.

The excitement surrounding the long-awaited launch of the second season of Squid Game has rekindled interest in the first season, too. Despite being released on Netflix in 2021, Season 1 accumulated an additional 13.6 million views, enabling it to take second place in the Top 10 most-watched non-English shows on the platform in the week from Dec 30, 2024, to Jan 5, 2025.

This success is certainly no accident. After three years of waiting, Netflix has pulled out all the stops to promote the show’s return, notably by offering rewards in its free video game (under certain conditions) – also available on the streaming platform – as well as a surprise for fans on Google Search. – ETX Studio