Seinfeld heckled by pro-Palestine protesters

NO one’s laughing with comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld’s support for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, as pro-Palestine protesters took over his recent sold out show.

Seen in videos being circulated online during the show, protesters began to heckle and interrupt the comedian’s set, with shouts of “Save the children of Gaza” and “No more American tax dollars for genocide” reverberated in the viral clips.

At one point, someone in the audience begins shouting “Shut up!” in protest to their protest.

In other clips, Seinfeld is heard being called a “genocide” supporter and that he should be “ashamed”. One protester is also seen being removed from the hall by security, while others in the audience began chanting Seinfeld’s first name in support of him.

The venue, the Chrysler Hall, later confirmed that protesters were removed per its policy to “remove hecklers that disrupt a performance”.

“We are deeply disappointed that a group of protesters disrupted tonight’s Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall,” the statement read.

“SevenVenues will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption.”

On May 12, Duke University students walked out of Seinfeld’s commencement speech, in which he implored the graduating class not to lose their sense of humour.

Seinfeld has long been outspoken in his support for Israel following the Oct 7 Hamas attacks. He later visited Tel Aviv in December to meet with the families of hostages.