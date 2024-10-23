SIMPLE PLAN has announced a documentary that will chronicle its successful career, as the band tours the world in anticipation of its 25th anniversary.

“The movie is probably one of the most ambitious and special projects we have ever been a part of. Reaching this milestone felt like the perfect moment to look back, reflect and give an inside look into the band’s lives, both on tour and at home,” its members said.

The untitled documentary, which is currently in production, was announced during the When We Were Young festival last weekend. Simple Plan also revealed that for the film, director Didier Charette was given unprecedented access to the band and its archives.

“He travelled with Simple Plan on tour for an entire year and in the process, really captured the essence of who we are as a band and as people. We are so proud of this movie and can not wait for fans to watch it and get to know us like never before.”

The film will chronicle the formation of Simple Plan in Montreal in the late 1990s, its rise to global stardom with hits like Welcome to My Life, Perfect and The Antidote, as well as its continued impact as one of the most successful punk rock bands that continues to sell out shows worldwide.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen archival footage, along with new interviews with the band members and celebrated icons of the punk rock community, including Mark Hoppus of Blink 182, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring’s Dexter Holland and Noodles, along with NOFX’s Fat Mike.

Prime Video has confirmed that the documentary will launch globally on the streaming platform next year.