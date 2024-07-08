Guide to picking right product for your skincare

PICKING the right products to address your skin concerns can be difficult, especially with an overwhelming options of skincare products. You do not actually need many products to achieve good skin. The rule of thumb to flawless skin is knowing your skin type and its matching products. A quick skin type 101, there are five variations of skin type – normal, dry, oily, combination (oily and dry) and sensitive, which are determined by genetics. One way to identify your skin type is to wash your face, pat it dry and observe your skin after 30 minutes. If your skin feels hydrated and comfortable then you have normal skin and if it feels flaky and tight then you could have dry skin. If you appear shiny everywhere then you may have oily skin but if there is only shine on the T-zone (the area in-between the nose and forehead) then you may have combination skin. Sensitive skin is identified when the skin comes in contact with products as you may experience redness, itching and discomfort. Now that you have identified your skin type, next step is finding the right products to cater to your skin type.

Paula’s Choice Paula’s Choice has a range of products to help with every skin concerns, from acne to ageing skin and its cleanser is the right fit for individuals who prefer gentler products with no harsh chemicals. Paula’s Choice Clear pore normalising cleanser also fights acne, remove access oil, dead skin and makeup without drying your skin or causing redness. And before picking the right cleansers, you can educate yourself on product ingredients using Paula’s Choice Beautypedia to help you pick the right products for your skin type that will help enhance your skin texture. Skin type: Sensitive

KraveBeauty The cult favourite slow growth in the beauty community is attributed to its philosophy of simplifying skincare routines. Tackling one skin concern at a time, their products target two larger issues: acne-prone skin and hyperpigmentation. Oily skin that is not regulated is a breeding ground for acne and KraveBeauty has just the remedy for it. Made with natural ingredients, Matcha Heartleaf Hydrating Cleanser refreshes the skin while Oil La La serum balances sebum production, which is one of the reasons for clogged pores leading to acne. Meanwhile, KraveBeauty’s Great Barrier Relief serum resets the skin and repairs the barrier wall, which protects your skin from damage. For maximum benefit, use the serum as your make-up base. Skin type: All

La Prairie While on the expensive end of skincare products, it definitely gets the job done. La Prairie refined skincare 30 years ago by using caviar extract, sourced from sturgeon raised in the Swiss alpine, to create the beauty-equivalent of black gold. It is as luxurious as it gets with its latest limited-edition Skin Caviar The Mist. The water-based product is meant to hydrate the skin at any moment of the day. Just one spray to refresh, re-energise and smooth the skin on a busy day. Skin type: Normal, combo and oily

Urban Jungle Exfoliator, mask and serum are the holy grails of any skincare routine. Marking a mark on its debut in Southeast Asia, Urban Jungle introduces its new range products, including its Melt Me Softly Cleasing Balm, Sake Bomb Gel, Dust it Off Exfoliating Powder, Hump Day Clay Mask, Glow With The Flow Gel Serum and G.o.a.t Face Serum. Use them in that order remove dead skin cells, control oil and moisturise for a radiant and dewy complexion, a la glass skin. Skin type: All

Freia Aesthetics Another skincare line that is on costly side but it delivers. Restoring, correcting and hydrating, Freia Aesthetics’s Calecim Professional Serum, Multi-action Cream and Restorative Hydration Cream do not complicate skincare. Zeroing in on anti-ageing, Freia Aesthetics’s products reduce swelling, refine skin texture and deeply hydrate, giving you supple and smooth skin. Skin type: All