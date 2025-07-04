Smart Fitness launches in Malaysia

SMART Fitness, a wellness device designed for those looking for a smarter and more time-efficient way to stay healthy, has launched in Malaysia.

A key highlight of Smart Fitness is its ability to deliver the equivalent of 10,000 steps in just 15 minutes, making it a compelling and efficient alternative to traditional workouts. It offers a complete wellness experience without the need for intense training or a gym membership.

At the core of Smart Fitness is Whole Body Vertical Vibration Training, also known as the Passive Rope Skipping Exercise. Unlike conventional vibration platforms that move side to side, Smart Fitness uses vertical vibrations that mimic the natural motion of jumping while placing minimal stress on the joints. This vertical movement activates deeper muscle groups, supports fat metabolism and improves circulation. It is also gentle on the knees and pelvic floor, making it especially suitable for individuals with joint concerns or limited mobility.

Smart Fitness takes inspiration from ancient practices such as qigong. The rhythmic vibrations stimulate the body’s natural detoxification processes while users remain stationary. This method is supported by the science of Whole Body Vertical Vibration Therapy, which uses gravity to gently activate muscles, bones and internal systems. Each session can enhance energy levels, support metabolism and promote overall well-being in just 30 minutes, with no physical strain.

Created for the demands of modern life, Smart Fitness aims to provide a safe and effective wellness solution for people of all ages. Whether you are managing a full work day, caring for your family or looking for a joint-friendly way to stay active, Smart Fitness makes it easy to take charge of your health.

At the launch event, wellness experts from La Juiceria, Babel Fit and The Backroom Chiro shared practical insights on movement, nutrition and recovery. The session showed that staying healthy does not have to be complicated. With small and consistent actions such as using vibration-based tools, making simple nutrition upgrades or exploring reflexology, better wellness is within reach for everyone.

Smart Fitness products are now available for purchase via Cosway Malaysia’s official website and at Cosway outlets across Malaysia.

To extend awareness of Smart Fitness and its unique benefits, the public is invited to experience passive rope skipping at selected Cosway Malaysia outlets from July 21 to mid-September. Visitors can try the Smart Fitness machine firsthand, get tips from certified wellness experts and enjoy special launch promotions, including limited-time offers and bundled packages.