DIY your way to self-care without leaving home

In between deadlines and a full-blown meltdown – sometimes, all a corporate baddie needs is a pampering spa day. But, let’s be real – between meetings, unread emails and the occasional morning existential crisis, pencilling a time for self-love may seem like trying to rebuild ancient Rome in all of its glory – near impossible. When you are living life in the fast lane, slowing down starts to feel like an appointment that needs to be scheduled a week in advance, especially if it involves a day at the spa or onsen. But here is the truth: It does not take much for self-care. You do not need a reservation, robe with your initials and a RM200 bill. Yes, you read that right. You can just do it yourself, right at home. So, here is the only guide you will ever need to make yourself an exclusive home spa.

Set ambience Bathroom lighting is usually not harsh, so the vibe is already there. Now, set the mood with some aromatherapy. Light up that pricey three-wick candle you have been saving for a special day because it is today. If you do not have one, a medium-sized diffuser will do just fine. For a total mental detox, calming scents such as lavender, eucalyptus, sandalwood or rose will help ground your busy mind and clear out stress energy. Shower steamers are a good option if you are not into strong scents. Place it close to where you shower and the steamer will slowly dissolve and release a soft scent to calm your mind. If you like musky, earthy scents, incense is your bath partner.

Full-body reset Now that the tone and mode are set, it is time for a full-body reset. A mental cleanse alone is not enough, the body has to be properly cleaned to feel brand new. Here is your three-step ritual: Prep, exfoliate and moisturise. • Prep Use a gentle antibacterial, unscented bar soap, lather it onto a Konjac sponge and glide it across your skin gently. Let the process take about 10 minutes – there is no need to rush. For once, there is no deadline. Focus on the repetitive motion. Let your mind wander. This is the stillness you crave amid the chaos. • Exfoliate Detoxifying is not just for your insides, it is good for your skin too. Invest in some high-quality bath salts (either a pink Himalayan salt or Epsom salt). Using the same sponge and scrub in a circular motion. Think about that mildly annoying colleague (you know that one!) and let that passive-aggressive energy fuel your scrub – but gently. You are not trying to peel off an epidermis. • Moisturise Do not skip this part. After cleansing and exfoliating, your skin is thirsty and in need of hydration. To replenish the skin, gently lather a moisturising body wash that contains shea butter – it is a powerhouse for hydration. You could use your freshly rinsed sponge to help distribute it evenly across your body. Wash off with warm water and stay under the stream just long enough to unwind, but not too long that you come out looking like a raisin.